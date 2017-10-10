Workshop in Kerry for those interested in looking after mental health and wellness

A workshop is to take place in Kerry for those interested in looking after their mental health and wellness.

The one-day wellness workshop offers the opportunity to gain practical advice and tips.

It’s taking place on Wednesday October 11th in the An Riocht Leisure Centre in Castleisland from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The Suicide or Survive charity is offering a limited number of places at no cost, in partnership with the Kerry Mental Health Association.