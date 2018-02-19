Works on Tralee watermains to begin in April

Works to replace 2.4 kilometres of defective watermains in Tralee will begin in April.

Contractor Coffey Northumbrian Limited will replace the water pipes in O’Rahillys Villas, Strand Street, Rae Street, Kevin Barry’s Villas, Hawley Park and Mitchel’s Road.

The works will also change around 500 household lead water connections.

Later in the year works by the contractor will include Lower Castle Street, Boherbue, Moyderwell and Racecourse Road.

The announcement is part of a €5 million investment by Irish Water in Tralee aiming to save over three million litres of water per day.