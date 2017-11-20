Works to remove radon from Killarney’s Deer Lodge cost €22,000

Remediation works to remove radon from the newly-opened Deer Lodge in Killarney cost €22,000.

The €13 million, 40-bed mental health unit, located by Killarney district hospital, opened in July, having being built two years earlier.

Parts of the Deer Lodge Mental Health Unit in Killarney were found to have radon gas levels greater than the recommended 200 becquerels per cubic metre.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas and the EPA says up to 250 cases of lung cancer annually can be linked to it.

The HSE says required remediation works have now been completed at Deer Lodge.

They involved fitting radon extract fans at high levels in nine external locations.

A 10-day indicative test is being carried out, and this will be followed by a further three months’ survey.

The cost of completing these works was €22,000, which the HSE paid for.

The HSE says the building contractor is responsible for the installation of membrane and standby radon sumps, but where high measurements are detected, it’s the owner’s responsibility to pay for remediation measures.

The details were revealed by Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Ger Reaney in response to a question from Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty.