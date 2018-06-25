Works on Killarney Cultural Centre expected to be finished before end of year

A contractor to refurbish Killarney Cultural Centre in Killarney is expected to be appointed by the end of September.

Funding of €240,000 has been approved from the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for the revamp of the building and the outdoor area on East Avenue Road.

Responding to a question from Cllr Niall Kelleher, Kerry County Council said it is planned to have the tender process concluded and a contractor appointed by the end of September.





It’s expected the works will be completed by the end of the year.