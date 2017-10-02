Works to improve part of N22 surface to take place in mid-October

Works to improve the main Killarney to Cork road will take place in the middle of October.

The issue of the surface of the N22 was raised at the Killarney Municipal District meeting by Cllrs Maura Healy-Rae and Niall Kelleher.

Kerry County Council has discussed the surface with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and a problematic section through Rusheenbeg will be resurfaced in the middle of October, as will the dip at Killaha when the N22 is closed for the Minish level crossing works.

A report to address flooding between Glenflesk and Garries Bridge is expected to be completed in November.