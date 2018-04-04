Works to facilitate causal trading bays in Kenmare to begin within two weeks

Works to facilitate causal trading bays in Kenmare will begin within two weeks.

At a recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, councillors voted unanimously to adopt the proposed casual trading bays centred around the Park, Kenmare.

Submissions and observations were invited prior to the agreement of the works.

A total of nine submissions were received, most of which related to traffic flow, access to businesses and car parking.

Kerry County Council says Park Lane will become one-way, with provisions made for exceptional circumstances, including special events.

An authorised officer will also be assigned to the area.

The proposed works will comprise the installation of pedestrian crossings, builds out, bus and loading bays, set down areas and all associated ancillary works.

When works are completed, 29 trading bays will be available around the Park six days a week.

Kerry County Council hopes to begin works within two weeks and will have them completed in advance of the summer season.