Works to commence today on Kilflynn Bridge following subsidence

Remedial works are to begin on Kilflynn Bridge today after part of it collapsed at the weekend.

Following torrential rain and a river swell a large gap appeared on the bridge late on Friday night on the approach into the village on the Tralee side.

Kerry County Council yesterday assessed the damage caused by the subsidence in the North Kerry village.

A spokesperson said the required remedial works, which will take approximatley two weeks, will commence this morning.

The road will not need to be closed and disruption to traffic will be minimal.