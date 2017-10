Works have begun this afternoon at the Minish railway crossing on the N22 Cork road out of Killarney.

Motorists are being advised there’s a stop/go system in place.

The road is due to close tonight at 8 o’clock until 4pm on Friday to allow for resurfacing works at the crossing by Kerry County Council in conjunction with Irish Rail.

The local authority will also carry out works at Rusheen Beag and on the dip near the Kerry Way.