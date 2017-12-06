Work of Peig Sayers among Irish folklore inscribed into UNESCO register

The works of Blasket Island Seanchaí Peig Sayers are among materials in UCD’s National Folklore Collection which has inscribed into UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

The UNESCO Register includes the Magna Carta, the Diary of Anne Frank, the Bayeux Tapestry and the Book of Kells.

In recognition of its “world significance” and “outstanding universal value to culture”, the Irish Folklore Commission Collection 1935-1970 has been inscribed.

Audio and film footage of renowned storytellers like Peig Sayers and Wren Boys form part of the collection.

Several thousand acetate disk records and high quality magnetic tapes of native Gaelic speakers dating from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s have been inscribed into the UNESCO register.

Irish Folklore Commission Collection 1935-1970 at University College Dublin is accessible to the public by guided tours, information sessions and digitally at www.ucd.ie/folklore and duchas.ie