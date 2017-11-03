Workers at Kerry Ingredients accept pay offer

Workers at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel have accepted a pay offer from Kerry Group.

SIPTU balloted 290 workers in recent days on the proposal, in a bid to end a row over pay.

Since the end of September, a number of 24-hour strikes have taken place at the plant.

290 workers employed at Kerry Ingredients in Listowel sought a 14 per cent pay increase over four years – that’s three-and-a-half per cent a year.

The workers, who’re represented by SIPTU, rejected a Labour Court recommendation that they get a pay rise of two-and-a-half per cent per year, which Kerry Group, the plant’s owners, accepted.

Last week, Kerry Group and the union met for the first time, and out of that, a proposal was drawn up, offering a pay increase of 14 per cent over five-and-a-half years, backdated to 2015 and expiring in June 2020.

Following a meeting with members on Wednesday, SIPTU began a ballot on the pay offer, and SIPTU organiser, John Cooney confirmed this evening that members have accepted it by about three-to-one.

The union will now write to the company to withdraw their notice of industrial action and to finalise the agreement.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group says they’re pleased to confirm that agreement has been reached between Kerry Ingredients and SIPTU employees with regards to pay terms and working procedures at the plant.