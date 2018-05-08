Work of West Kerry artist to be included in British Arts Council National Collection

The work of a West Kerry artist has been selected by the British Arts Council for inclusion in its world-renowned National Collection.

John Sheehy, known locally as John Joe Sheehy, from Baile Eaglaise in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht, left Kerry for London in the 1970s.

Five of his paintings will be included in the Arts Council Collection, the UK’s largest collection of modern and contemporary art.

John Sheehy left Baile Eaglaise to work on the buildings in London when he was just 16.

Like many Kerry emigrants, he worked in Camden Town, Kilburn and Cricklewood, but fell on hard times and for a period was homeless.

While selling The Big Issue on the streets, the organisation encouraged him to explore art and he started painting.

John Sheehy has since produced a vast body of work including painting, printmaking, sculpture, playwriting, poetry and music.

Many of his paintings are inspired by his youth in West Kerry – working on the farm in Baile Eaglaise; fair days, spinning wool and folktales.

This week the British Arts Council announced five of John Sheehy’s works are to be included in its prestigious National Collection.