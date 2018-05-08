Work of West Kerry artist to be included in British Arts Council National Collection

The work of a West Kerry artist has been selected by the British Arts Council for inclusion in its world-renowned National Collection.
John Sheehy, known locally as John Joe Sheehy, from Baile Eaglaise in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht, left Kerry for London in the 1970s.
Five of his paintings will be included in the Arts Council Collection, the UK’s largest collection of modern and contemporary art.
John Sheehy left Baile Eaglaise to work on the buildings in London when he was just 16.
Like many Kerry emigrants, he worked in Camden Town, Kilburn and Cricklewood, but fell on hard times and for a period was homeless.
While selling The Big Issue on the streets, the organisation encouraged him to explore art and he started painting.
John Sheehy has since produced a vast body of work including painting, printmaking, sculpture, playwriting, poetry and music.
Many of his paintings are inspired by his youth in West Kerry – working on the farm in Baile Eaglaise; fair days, spinning wool and folktales.
This week the British Arts Council announced five of John Sheehy’s works are to be included in its prestigious National Collection.
This is my uncle John Joe. He left home at the age of just 16 to go working ‘on the buildings’ in London. My father, his younger brother, remembers well the day John Joe left Baile Eaglaise. He says it was one of the saddest things he has ever witnessed - his brother cutting a lonesome figure heading out the farm gate and up the laneway, carrying with him his small suitcase. Emigrant life in places like Camden Town, Kilburn and Cricklewood was unforgiving. Bedsits, boozing and black days. Despite the trappings John Joe did well, married, reared a fine family, but he eventually fell on hard times, struggled with his mental health and spent a period homeless. He went selling The Big Issue magazine on the streets. It was through his contact with this organisation that he was encouraged to explore art. He was 51 when he started painting. Once he began he couldn’t stop. He painted relentlessly, whatever came from the heart. He spent years painting for himself, never intending to have his work shown in public. But a few years ago a gallery owner heard about a man who was living alone in a basement flat in Holloway surrounded by hundreds of his own paintings. John Joe was invited to exhibit in the gallery. He has no formal training and paints at tremendous speed, almost in a frenzy. Many of his paintings are inspired by memories from his youth in West Kerry - work on the farm in Baile Eaglaise, his fondness for horses, visiting tinkers arriving with valuable skills and stories, fair days, men drinking in pubs, old women spinning wool, the folktales he heard as a boy. Some of his work is extremely vibrant and colourful, more of it is dark and deep. His creations have featured in numerous exhibitions in recent years and he has gained a lot of recognition for his unique style. Today we heard some fantastic news. Five of his paintings have been selected by the British Arts Council for its National Collection - the UK’s largest collection of modern and contemporary art. It is a tremendous honour to be included in such an important and prestigious collection. We are very proud of him.
