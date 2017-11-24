My Work Tools Stolen to the Tune of Thousands of Euro – November 24th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Conor contacted us about our discussion on crime this week and while he has respect for the work the Gardaí do, he has been the victim of theft.  Tools, worth thousands of euro, have been stolen from him. He feels it’s time people took the law into their own hands.

