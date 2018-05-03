Work on proposed Killarney Bypass back underway

Work on the proposed new 27-kilometre Killarney bypass is back underway.

Funding of €25,000 has been approved for an evaluation of the N22 Farranfore to Killarney project which will then be submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for approval.

The 200-million-euro road project would be the biggest ever undertaken in Kerry; it was shelved during the economic crisis.

Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council Paul Curry said the project, which could be constructed wholly or in phases, is still up to 12 years away and requires Government funding and support.

The project is not listed in the current National Development Plan but Mr Curry said getting work resumed on the project is important.

The appraisal will examine if the chosen route is still the best option to resolve traffic problems in Killarney.

Meanwhile, councillors are due to meet Transport Infrastructure Ireland to discuss road projects next month.