Work begins on long-awaiting Dingle Inner Relief Road bypass in town centre

Work on phase four of long-awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has begun.

The road, which will run mostly parallel with the Main Street, will revolutionise transport in the town by effectively providing a bypass route to the west.

It’s hoped the road, which will connect with the Upper Main Street/Goat Street area, will be completed by Summer 2019.

Last year €500,000 was allocated by Department of Transport to purchase the lands.

This year €1.8 million has been allocated to complete the construction of the final phase.

The road goes from the Spa Road to Goat Street where a new section will be completed by local Council workers.

It’s hoped the road – which despite local rumours will have a footpath – will be completed by the Summer of 2019.

Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said the inner relief road will enable people to avoid heavy congestion in the town in the summer months.

A new exit will be completed at the site of the old garage 50 metres above the Holy Stone connecting the new relief road to the High Road.