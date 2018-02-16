Work to begin soon on new Ballybunion men’s beach toilets

Work is to begin soon on new public toilets for Ballybunion but it won’t be finished before the start of the summer tourist season.

Kerry County Council says the development on the men’s beach will start between April and June.

They say there’ll be an overlap with the tourist season, but they’ll work with the contractor to minimise this.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley says he’s very disappointed the toilets won’t be ready for the start of the upcoming season.

The current men’s beach toilets were built in the 1950s; plans for the upgrade include a viewing area and telescope on the roof of the building, which will be tourist feature and allow the public to view Loop Head.