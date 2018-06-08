Work to begin on €467,000 Castlemaine water mains replacement next week

It’s been confirmed that works on a long-awaited water mains replacement project in Castlemaine will begin next week.

Almost half a million – €467,000 – was allocated for the project in 2016, which will see the replacement of three kilometres of water mains from Ballyrameen to Castlemaine.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has received conformation from Irish Water that the works will start next week.





The Kerry TD said there is a great need to replace the piping, which was originally tabled for early 2017.

He said confirmation has now been received that work will proceed within days.