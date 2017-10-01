Work of award-winning press photographers on display at Kerry Library

Pictured Tommy O'Connor, Kerry Co. Librarian and Cllr Norma Foley Mayor of Tralee .
Tralee Library will host this years - PPAI photojournalism Exhibition from Monday, 2 October - Wednesday, 18 October. The Exhibition will be opened by Mayor Of Tralee Cllr Norma Foley on Monday 2nd Oct at 7 pm in Tralee Library , ( all welcome ) . A selection of Ireland's best examples of press photography from Ireland and over Seas will go on display in Tralee ... The PPAI Photojournalism Exhibition showcases award winners and entrants to the Association of Ireland (PPAI) awards in
Tralee Library
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland
The work of some of the best press photographers in the country and beyond will be on display at Leabharlann Chiarraí in Tralee over the coming weeks.
The
Press Photographers Association of Ireland Photojournalism Exhibition will open at the library in Moyderwell on October 2nd and will run until October 18th.
The award for the
best use of video went to Killarney native Bryan O’Brien and Tralee’s Domnick Walsh claimed second prize in the politics category.
Brendan Moran from Tralee, who works with Sportsfile, won prizes in the news, sports feature and portrait categories.
Stephen McCarthy, who also works with Sportsfile and is from Caherciveen won first and second in the
sports feature category.