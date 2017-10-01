Work of award-winning press photographers on display at Kerry Library

The work of some of the best press photographers in the country and beyond will be on display at Leabharlann Chiarraí in Tralee over the coming weeks.

The Press Photographers Association of Ireland Photojournalism Exhibition will open at the library in Moyderwell on October 2nd and will run until October 18th.

The award for the best use of video went to Killarney native Bryan O’Brien and Tralee’s Domnick Walsh claimed second prize in the politics category.

Brendan Moran from Tralee, who works with Sportsfile, won prizes in the news, sports feature and portrait categories.

Stephen McCarthy, who also works with Sportsfile and is from Caherciveen won first and second in the sports feature category.