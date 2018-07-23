Women who Received Mesh Implants Urged to Contact Support Group – July 23rd, 2018

Women in Kerry who are suffered complications as a result of a procedure to treat incontinence are being urged to contact a support group. Mesh Survivors Ireland has around 400 members and was set up in response to women’s complaints following the surgical procedure. Solicitor Melanie Power and ‘Mary’, who lives in this county, spoke to Jerry.

