Women who Received Mesh Implants Urged to Contact Support Group – July 23rd, 2018

Women in Kerry who are suffered complications as a result of a procedure to treat incontinence are being urged to contact a support group. Mesh Survivors Ireland has around 400 members and was set up in response to women’s complaints following the surgical procedure. Solicitor Melanie Power and ‘Mary’, who lives in this county, spoke to Jerry.
Tralee man given prison sentence for biting off portion of man’s ear
A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for biting off a portion of a man's ear. 28-year-old Kevin Quilligan of Hybank, Poulawaddra, Tralee,...
Kerry patients travelling to Dublin-based STI specialist
A specialist in treating sexually transmitted infections says he has seen an increase in patients from all over the country including Kerry. Dr Derek Freedman,...
Killarney company fined €100,000 after employee left wheelchair-bound from fall
A Killarney company has been fined €100,000 for safety breaches after an employee was left wheelchair-bound after a fall. John Galvin Developments Limited of 4...
