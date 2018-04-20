The sixth annual Women in Media conference opens in Ballybunion this evening.

The event, which is taking place in Kilcooly’s Country House, runs until Sunday.

This year’s speakers include broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan, Katie Hannon, Caitriona Perry and Rachael English.

The editor-in-chief of Independent News and Media, Castlemaine native, Stephen Rae, will give the closing address on Sunday afternoon.

This year will see the inaugural presentation of the Joan Kennelly Special Merit Award.

The late Joan Kennelly, along with her late husband Pádraig, founded Kerry’s Eye newspaper and was a renowned photojournalist.