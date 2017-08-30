Women in Kerry urged to sign petition on pension discrimination

Women in Kerry are being urged to sign a petition calling for pension discrimination to be addressed.

Women who had to leave work due to the marriage ban retire on pensions 37 per cent lower than their male counterparts due to how the payment is calculated.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland, The Irish Countrywomen’s Association and Age Action have joined forces on the issue and launched a petition.

It calls on Government to bring the Homemaker’s Scheme back to 1973 and reverse the change to the pension contribution bands introduced in 2012 and is available on the Age Action website (www.ageaction.ie)

Mary Walsh from Cahersiveen, joined civil service in 1967 but had to give up her job when she got married in 1972: