Women affected by complications following mesh procedure urged to contact group

Women in Kerry who are suffered complications as a result of a procedure to treat incontinence are being urged to contact a support group.

Mesh Survivors Ireland has around 400 members and was set up in response to women’s complaints following the surgical procedure.

The group can be found on Facebook.





It is calling on the Health Minister to halt the procedures pending an audit similar to that taking place in the UK.

Mary, not her real name, from Kerry had a mesh implanted in 2012 after suffering extreme incontinence after the birth of her last baby.

She says her life has been hell on earth since the procedure: