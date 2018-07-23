A Woman Tells of Living with Pain After a Trailer Came Loose and Struck Her – July 23rd, 2018

A Tralee woman’s foot was almost severed when a trailer came loose from a van and struck her as she walked on a footpath.

56-year-old Gerard McEnery of Slievewaddra, Ballyduff was before Tralee Circuit Court charged with dangerous driving causing serious harm, arising from the incident at Caherslee, Tralee on July 13th 2016.

The case has been adjourned to November for sentencing.





Natalie Ryan read her victim impact statement, saying after 15 surgeries she may have to have part of her leg amputated. Natalie’s statement is read here by Anna Curtin.