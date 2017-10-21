A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash at the Lewis Road roundabout in Killarney.
Killarney Gardaí said the woman was brought to hospital ‘as a precautionary measure’ after the collision by the bypass road around lunchtime.
The location has seen a number of accidents in recent times.
The road has now re-opened.
Meanwhile Gardaí in Tralee said no one was injured in an incident involving a cyclist near Fairies Cross yesterday evening.
Woman taken to hospital as a precaution following collision at Killarney Bypass roundabout
