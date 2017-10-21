Woman taken to hospital as a precaution following collision at Killarney Bypass roundabout

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash at the Lewis Road roundabout in Killarney.

Killarney Gardaí said the woman was brought to hospital ‘as a precautionary measure’ after the collision by the bypass road around lunchtime.

The location has seen a number of accidents in recent times.

The road has now re-opened.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Tralee said no one was injured in an incident involving a cyclist near Fairies Cross yesterday evening.