A woman who died after being hit by a car in Glenflesk on Friday evening has been named.

26-year-old Denise Crowley from Rathmore Headford, died after being struck by a car on the N22 at 7.15pm.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

Ms Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 711 60 or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.