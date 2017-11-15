Woman who lost her life in car crash in Duagh is named

A woman who lost her life in a car crash in Duagh on Saturday has been named.

67 year-old Carmel Carmody was originally from Ardfert but lived in Kilflynn in recent times.

At approximately 12.30pm on Saturday Gardaí attended the scene of a two-car collision on the R555 at Foildarrig near Duagh.

Ms Carmody was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of this car, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

The occupants of the second car, a man and woman both aged 20 years, were taken to University Hospital Kerry where their conditions are understood to be stable.