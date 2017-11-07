Woman goes on trial for careless driving causing death of friend near Scartaglin

A woman has gone on trial at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court charged with careless driving causing the death of her 14-year-old friend near Scartaglin three years ago.

Sarah O’Connell of 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork denies the offence at Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

Caitlin Taylor of 23 Slí na gCrann, Goulshill, Mallow, lost her life in the single vehicle crash that occurred at Knockeenahone, Scartaglin after 11pm.

The teenager was a front-seat passenger in the car that was being driven by the accused.

Ms O’Connell’s 18-month-old daughter was also in the car.

A jury of five men and seven women has been sworn in at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Prosecuting barrister, Tom Rice, said the trial would take between two and three days.

Ms O’Connell is being defended by barrister Katie O’Connell, instructed by Pádraig O’Connell.