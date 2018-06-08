Woman fined for assaulting a man in a Tralee bar

A woman has been fined for assaulting a man in a Tralee bar.

Melissa Canavan of 12 Cahernane Close, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to assault, following an incident which occurred in the Huddle Bar 7th August 2017.

Tralee District Court heard Ms Canavan confronted and punched her neighbour, who was due to give evidence in another trial.





Judge David Waters questioned whether or not the trial in which the injured party was giving evidence had concluded at the time of the assault; he was informed the trial was ongoing at the time.

He said interfering with a witness was a serious offence, however, the DPP did not give any direction on that particular charge.

Acting on behalf of Ms Canavan, David Ramsey said his client had been provoked, and she greatly regrets striking out.

Judge David Waters convicted Ms Canavan of assault and fined her €250, with one day to pay.