Woman who crashed in wall of Tralee Garda Station fined

A 43-year-old woman who hit and demolished some of the wall of Tralee Garda Station with her car before driving away has been fined.

Anne Kelleher with an address at Annagh, Tralee admitted to failing to remain at the scene of an incident and failing to report it to Gardai on October 15th 2016.

Tralee District Court heard the single mother, with no previous convictions, had been out to dinner with friends and was driving home in the early hours of the morning when she took the bend at speed and hit the wall and then drove home.

Ms Kelleher, who was identified by CCTV, was fined €400 and has paid over €3,400 in compensation.