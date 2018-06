A woman has been airlifted to Hospital after getting into difficulty on Carrauntoohil.

Valentia Coast Guard received the call at around 5 past 4 this afternoon that a woman in her mid 60’s needed assistance at Hag’s Glen.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team attended the women who is believed to have suffered a broken ankle.





Shannon Helicopter Rescue 115 was tasked to the scene and the woman who is from Clare was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry at around 10 to 6 this evening.