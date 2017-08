Kerry Mountain Rescue and Valentia Coast Guard are co-ordinating the rescue of a woman off Cummeenapesta in Killarney.

The woman in her 40s is believed to have suffered a broken arm near a lake on Carrantuohil.

Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 is currently in the process of airlifting the woman from the area to be brought to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

This is the fourth rescue callout for emergency services off mountains in Killarney in the past eleven days.