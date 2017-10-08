Wins For Warriors & Keane’s

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Moycullen 73-70 in the Men’s Superleague.
Q1 Warriors 17 Moycullen 20
HT Warriors 39 Moycullen 27
Q3 Warriors 53 Moycullen 55
FT Warriors 73 Moycullen 70
Alan Cantwell reports
Coach Mark Bernsen says the mood in the camp is good after a hard fought win…
Bernsen says that wins like this can be defining moments in a teams season
Captain Darren O’Sullivan was delighted to have landed the winning shot but says they were fortunate to win
Kieran Donaghy says that the Warriors can’t tempt fate with last gasp wins but will take this one
Moycullen coach John Cunningham says he and his team are gutted to come away from Tralee without the sealing the win
The Men’s National League saw Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat EJ Sligo All Stars 83-57 while Scotts Lakers went down 87-74 to Portlaoise Panthers.
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin (46) 83 EJ Sligo (33) 57
Keane’s Killorglin:
Daniel Jokubaitis 23
Kevin Grey 13
Ian McLaughlin 13
Mark St Fort 13
EJ Sligo:
Oisin O Reilly 17
Jesus Sanmartin 12
Tobi Brockman 8
Reporting on the win by Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin is Eamon Foley
Matt O’Neill reviews Scotts Lakers v Portlaoise Panthers