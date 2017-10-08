Wins For Warriors & Keane’s

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Moycullen 73-70 in the Men’s Superleague.

Q1 Warriors 17 Moycullen 20

HT Warriors 39 Moycullen 27

Q3 Warriors 53 Moycullen 55

FT Warriors 73 Moycullen 70

Alan Cantwell reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Garveys-Tralee-Warriors-v-Moycullen-Sat-7th-October.mp3

Coach Mark Bernsen says the mood in the camp is good after a hard fought win… http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mark-Bernsen-1-Warriors-v-Moycullen.mp3

Bernsen says that wins like this can be defining moments in a teams season http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mark-Bernsen-2-Warriors-v-Moycullen.mp3

Captain Darren O’Sullivan was delighted to have landed the winning shot but says they were fortunate to win http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Darren-OSullivan-Warriors-v-Moycullen.mp3

Kieran Donaghy says that the Warriors can’t tempt fate with last gasp wins but will take this one http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kieran-Donaghy-Warriors-v-Moycullen.mp3

Moycullen coach John Cunningham says he and his team are gutted to come away from Tralee without the sealing the win http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/John-Cunningham-1-Warriors-v-Moycullen.mp3

The Men’s National League saw Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat EJ Sligo All Stars 83-57 while Scotts Lakers went down 87-74 to Portlaoise Panthers.

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin (46) 83 EJ Sligo (33) 57

Keane’s Killorglin:

Daniel Jokubaitis 23

Kevin Grey 13

Ian McLaughlin 13

Mark St Fort 13

EJ Sligo:

Oisin O Reilly 17

Jesus Sanmartin 12

Tobi Brockman 8

Reporting on the win by Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin is Eamon Foley http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KCYMS.mp3