Winner Takes All Tie For Kerry Tonight In Munster Minor Football Championship

Kerry have a winner takes all tie tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final.

The defending champions welcome Cork to Tralee in the last four of the Provincial Championship.

For the victor it’s a Munster Final in June; for the loser it’s the end of the season.

Kerry manager Peter Keane was asked if Cork would have learned anything from their 4-20 to 5 points ¼ Final victory over Waterford

Starting time in tralee this evening is 7 o’clock.

