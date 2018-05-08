Winner Takes All Tie For Kerry Tonight In Munster Minor Football Championship

Kerry have a winner takes all tie tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final.

The defending champions welcome Cork to Tralee in the last four of the Provincial Championship.

For the victor it’s a Munster Final in June; for the loser it’s the end of the season.



Kerry manager Peter Keane was asked if Cork would have learned anything from their 4-20 to 5 points ¼ Final victory over Waterford http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pktueclip.mp3

Radio Kerry commentator Ger O’Connor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/goc-1.mp3



Radio Kerry analyst Tim Moynihan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tmminors.mp3

Starting time in tralee this evening is 7 o’clock.