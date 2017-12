Motorists are being urged to slow down as strong winds sweep across the county.

A status yellow wind warning is place for a number of counties with gusts of up to 110 kms per hour including Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and south Waterford.

Southwest winds will gradually veer westerly reaching mean speeds of between 50 and 65km/h, with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

The warning is in effect until 1pm today.