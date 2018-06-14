Wind speeds of over 100km sees yacht cast ashore on Waterville golf links

Gusts of over 100km off the South Kerry coast last night saw a yacht cast ashore between and 16th and 18th fairway at Waterville Golf and Country Club.

Early golfers were in for a real surprise to see the yacht washed up on the golf links after the stormy conditions last night.

While the keel of the 40-50-foot yacht is broken, the boat is largely intact and salvage teams are currently working to remove it from the course.





Valentia Coast Guard says the boat broke free from moorings in Ballinskelligs.

Noel Cronin Manager of Waterville Golf & Country Club said weather conditions culminated to maroon the yacht with unusually high tides and recorded wind speeds of over 100km: