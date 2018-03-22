Wind Energy – IWEA announces new measures and undertakings to be introduced – March 22nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The largest national wind energy association – IRISH WIND ENERGY ASSOCIATION – have announced a series of new measures and undertakings at its annual conference. Dr David Connolly, Head of Policy and incoming IWEA CEO, outlined what this entails to Jerry O’Sullivan on this morning’s Kerry Today.

