Willie O’ Connor, Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm – with removal at 7pm to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

