Willie Mc Auliffe, Ballintogher, Lixnaw, Ennis Co. Clare & Cheshire Home, Rathfredagh, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.  Requiem will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Rathfredagh Cheshire, Home.

