Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville tomorrow Sunday from 4:30pm to 7:20pm. Removal to St. Michael’s Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am.Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Caherciveen Hospital day Care Centre.
Latest News
William Walsh, Cloon, Ballinskelligs
Ballyheigue Coursing Day Two Review
James O'Connor reviews the second day of the Ballyheigue Coursing meeting
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
RED wind warning issued for Kerry this Monday as Hurricane Ophelia moves closer
Met Éireann has issued a RED wind warning for Kerry this Monday. Red weather warnings are also in place for Cork, Clare, Galway and...
