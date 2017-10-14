William Walsh, Cloon, Ballinskelligs

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville tomorrow Sunday from 4:30pm to 7:20pm. Removal to St. Michael’s Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am.Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Caherciveen Hospital day Care Centre.

