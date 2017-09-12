William O’Brien, 1A St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR