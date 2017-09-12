Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.
Eileen Coffey née O’Sullivan, Cloon East, Glencar & formerly of Gortacarrin, Headford, Killarney.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar. Requiem mass on Thursday...
Sean O’Connor, Rangue, Killorglin.
Reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. James' Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem...
William O’Brien, 1A St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place...
Kerry Captain Anticipating Massive Test In All-Ireland Minor Football Final
Kerry captain David Clifford is anticipating a massive test in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final. The Fossa forward will lead his County into battle against...
SOCCER Manchester United return to the Champions League after a season out of it tonight. They start the group stage against Swiss side FC Basel at...
Listowel Badminton Club Elects Officers At AGM
The Listowel club have elected the following officers at their AGM: President and Hon Secretary Junior Griffin. Vice President Mark Lounghane Chairman James Sheehan. Vice...