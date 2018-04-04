William Musgrave, Court, Glin, Co. Limerick.

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday evening from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment at Kilnaughton Cemetery, Tarbert. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

