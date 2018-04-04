William Musgrave, Court, Glin, Co. Limerick.

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday evening from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment at Kilnaughton Cemetery, Tarbert. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.
SOCCER Chelsea say their former captain and coach Ray Wilkins will be "dreadfully missed" after passing away at the age of 61. The ex-England captain died...
Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Dennehy nee Clifford, Droumlahane, Beaufort, Killarney
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Thursday evening from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on...
Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Sullivan, St. James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Kenmare, Co....
reposing at Milford Care Centre on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick...
Kerry schools adjusting to use of smartphones in class
Schools considering banning smartphones will have to consult with parents and pupils before doing so. The Education Minister is writing to all schools in the...
Mary ‘Maiphil’ Clifford nee Fox, Ferndale Avenue, Woodlawn Road, Killarney and formerly of Co....
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on...
Preview – Round 2 of Club Championship
Colm Kelly has a preview of a packed weekend of fixtures in Round 2 of the Castleisland Co Op Mart Club Championships. AUDIO - COLMWED
SOCCER The Premier League's top two attacking sides go head to head in the Champions League tonight. Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of...