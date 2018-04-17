William Morley, London & formerly of Sackville, Ardfert & Swinford, Co. Mayo.

Requiem mass will take place on Thursday (April 19th) at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert.  Burial afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert.

