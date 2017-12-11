William ‘Buster’ Hobbert, 12 Mountain Close, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee

reposing at his residence all day Tuesday. Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

