William (Billy) Enright (Snr), Corner House, Ballylongford.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening (April, 1st ) from 6pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Monday morning (April, 2nd) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue or through Lynch’s Funeral Directors. Donation box will be in place.