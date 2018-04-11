William ‘Bill’ Connell, Cappaclough East, Camp & formerly of Corcullen, Galway & Newry

Reposing at his residence tomorrow Thursday (April 12th) from 3pm with rosary at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Camp.  Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Camp.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.  House private on Friday morning please.

