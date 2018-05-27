William (Bill) Carson, Muckross Road, Killarney & late of Beaufort.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening (May 28th), from 7pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Killarney.  Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 2.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Killegy Cemetery, Muckross Killarney.

