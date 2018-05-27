William (Bill) Carson, Muckross Road, Killarney & late of Beaufort.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening (May 28th), from 7pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Killarney. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killegy Cemetery, Muckross Killarney.
Latest News
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Munster Strokeplay Pitch n Putt Review
Deerpark today hosted the Munster Strokeplay Pitch n Putt Championships. Jason O'Connor reports
Ras Tailteann Concludes For Kerry Riders
Luuc Bugter has won the 2018 Ras Tailteann ahead of Cyrille Thiery by just a single second. Overall Kerry Placings: Richard Maes 38th Cormac Daly 47th Eugene Moriarty...
Kerry Lose To Cobh In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Cobh Ramblers have beaten Kerry in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. A single goal settled the tie. Padraig Harnett reports Kerry joint manager Danny Diggins
Kerry Downed By Dublin In Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Semi
Kerry are out of the Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Championship. They lost 3-11 to 3-5 to Dublin in the last four. Imelda Roche reports Kerry manager...
