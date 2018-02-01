Will Ratifying the UN Convention Improve the Lot of People with Disabilities? – February 1st, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week, the Government announced that it will finally ratify the UN Convention of the Rights of People with Disabilities. Pádraig Hannafin from Ballyferriter who is a disability rights campaigner and advocate has been giving his reaction to Jerry.

