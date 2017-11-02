“You Will Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Set You Free” – November 2nd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

It’s nearly 50 years since the outbreak of the Troubles in the North which resulted in murder, injuries and violence for decades. Judith Thompson is the Victims’ Commissioner in Northern Ireland whose office provides support for victims and survivors. She says one in three people in the North was affected by the Troubles. Some are elderly people who want to know what happened to loved ones.

