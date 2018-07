Kerry County Councillors, who’re not members of the main political parties, have indicated they would consider giving their support to potential candidates to allow them contest the presidency.

The majority are members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour. The remaining seven consist of six independents and Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance. Two independents, Sam Locke and Johnny Healy-Rae gave their views.