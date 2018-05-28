Some “will go down the road in a hearse before leaving their own land” says councillor

Some people would “go down the road in a hearse” before they’d leave their own land.

That’s according to Kerry Independent Cllr Johnny Healy Rae, who was speaking in relation to the provision of demountable units at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Healy Rae said demountable units or mobile homes “can help provide an emergency solution” and help keep people on their own land.





He said if accommodation has fallen into disrepair or is condemned, demountable units prevent people from living in squalid conditions.

Cllr Healy Rae said he was talking about people who never left their land or family farm and had no desire to.

Kerry County Council said it had agreed to purchase six of these units in specific cases at an average cost of €40,000 each.

The Council pointed out however departmental policy is to provide permanent accommodation insofar as possible and that demountable units should only be used on an emergency basis.

However Cllr Healy Rae said many people not leave their land and move into a house in an urban setting – even if they won the Lotto.