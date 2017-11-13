Wild Atlantic Way traffic a major challenge

Traffic bottlenecks along the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry and Clare are negatively affecting visitor experience, according to Failte Ireland.

Roads around Dingle, the Ring of Kerry and the Cliffs of Moher in Clare are especially congested with peak seaon seeing the worst bottlenecks.

The tourism agency now hopes to send visitors further inland in an attempt to ease the traffic problem.

According to the Irish Examiner, “The landscapes that inspired Star Wars” drive along the route to Skellig Michael is being considered to ease the traffic congestion along the popular route.

The drive would be based on its own unique story and scenery.